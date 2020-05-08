Tough love is something many of us have received from our parents. When you're from a successful film family and you're trying to make your mark outside of the legacy, tough love may be all you get from every quarter for a very long time.

Ranbir Kapoor had opened up about why Rishi Kapoor never appreciated Ranbir's films. Despite being an acclaimed actor, the one person he couldn't impress was his father because Rishi just wanted his son to keep improving.

Rishi Kapoor never liked Ranbir's films

Being an actor is tough, whether you're in the industry or not. It's a different sort of pressure being from a family like that of the Kapoors, you either make it big or you go home. Some would contest this statement, but that's not the debate here.

During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat many years ago, Ranbir Kapoor had opened about many things both personal and professional. Among other things, the host Rajat Sharma had asked the young actor why his father never liked his films.

Smiling, Ranbir answered, "It's true. The thing is, my father is a very honest person. He never says something just to make somebody happy. My mother is a big fan of mine, whatever I do, is the best for her. But, my father always says, something is missing. His father used to always tell him something is missing."

He went on to detail a story, "My mother asked him once, 'why don't you ever like Ranbir? Why don't you ever like his performance?' He got reminded of a story that his father had told him, that there was a young boy who used to walk the tightrope every day with his father on the road and people would come to watch. He used to put on a good show every night people would applaud him, he would earn a lot of money. And every night the boy would ask his father, 'How was it today?' And his Day would say, 'Something is missing'. After many days and years and one day, the boy asked, 'I've been working hard for so long, and I do so well, people enjoy my show, why do you keep saying there's something missing?' The father says, 'The day I say it was good, you will lose focus, and maybe you'll fall off the rope.' So I think the meaning behind this story is profound. And I respect the fact that I've probably not yet given the performance that my father is impressed by."

It's sad to think that the great actor has passed away at 67. But, surely his legacy will live on.