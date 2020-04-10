If there's any love story or marriage that has been the most troubled ones till date, is that of yesteryear actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita Shivdasani. As much as their love story was most talked about, their bitter separation had made equal or rather even more noise in the industry.

After their split, they started living separately since 1988 and didn't file for a divorce. The two were married on November 6, 1971. Being a single mother, Babita, raised her two daughters Karisma and Kareena really well. Today, her daughters are one of the most sought after actors in the industry.

You may wonder why Randhir and Babita got separated from each other, never filed for divorce and how they still remained cordial with each other all these years. So when Randhir was asked about the reason that led to their split, he revealed that their extremely different lifestyles made them drift apart.

"She found that I was a terrible man who drank a lot and came home late, which was something she didn't like. And I didn't want to live the way she wanted, and she couldn't accept me as I am, though it was a love marriage. So it's okay. We had two lovely children to look after. She brought them up in the best way and they have excelled in their career. What else I could have asked for as a father?" Randhir Kapoor had told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Why Randhir, Babita didn't file for a divorce?

Randhir and Babita didn't contact each other till 2000 and by 2007, the two estranged lovers had gotten close to each other again, attended family gathering but still lived separately. When Randhir was asked why they didn't file for a divorce, he replied, "Divorce for what? Why should we head for divorce? I don't intend to get married again, and nor does she," adding that they both are mature people and know their priorities in life.

He further added, "We still meet each other quite often. We go out, have dinners together, meet at family parties, and she's always there at family events, whether it's at Rishi's place or my house."

"She's a crucial part of my life. She has given me two lovely kids. We are all grown up people, and we preferred to stay separately, [but] we are not enemies."

Well, not only did Randhir and Babita set a new precedent with their love story, they also proved that married couples can live separately, raise their children, make them successful and still remain cordial with each other.