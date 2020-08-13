Amid the wave of bad news' 2020 has given so far, Kareena Kapoor has managed to give us a happy news to look forward to. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child soon. The buzz around Kareena being pregnant had been going on for a while but it was an official statement from the couple yesterday that sealed the deal.

The official statement

The Pataudi duo made the announcement of having a "new addition" to the family and all their fans went berserk. We all know of the mass hysteria around Saifeena's first baby Taimur Ali Khan and now the news of another tiny Pataudi has left us in a state-of-exuberance. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," was the official statement released by the power couple.

Randhir Kapoor's reaction

Kareena Kapoor's father, Randhir Kapoor, revealed that he was not told about the news but is happy if its true. He told ETimes, "I hope it's true and if so, I would be very happy. Doh bachche toh hone chahiye to give each other company."

Soha's witty banter

Saif Ali Khan's sister, Soha Ali Khan was among the first ones to wish the couple on social media. She shared a picture of Saif with the caption 'The Quadfather'. She further wrote, "Coming soon!! Couldn't resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy – and radiant as ever!"

Kareena's pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy journey was an eye-opener for the whole of Bollywood. At a time when celebs are opting for surrogacy and other means of welcoming a baby into their family, Bebo went through her pregnancy journey in full glory. From the day she got to know of Taimur's presence to just a week before his birth; Kareena didn't stop working even for a single day. The diva also gave many of her expecting fans a walking and talking guide on how to slay pregnancy in full style and glory!

IBT wishes Kareena and Saif a very happy parenthood, once again!