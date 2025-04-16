Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' has landed in trouble. 'Jaat' also stars Randeep Hooda and Vineet Singh in pivotal roles. The Christian community has alleged the film of hurting their sentiments with a scene inside the church. They have now demanded a ban on the film.

What's the scene all about

In the scene, Randeep Hooda is seen standing next to a crucifix almost in identical manner inside the church. The scene further has members of the congregation praying inside the church. Other scenes included violence and depiction of hooliganism inside the church. The scene was also included in the trailer.

What the Christian community has said

The Christian community has raised slogans against the film, at the same time seeking ban on it. The community has also alleged that the film caused them "deep offense", "hurt their religious sentiments" and also "desecrated the sacred space of the church's pulpit". Protestors were seen raising slogans of 'Randeep Hooda murdabad.'

Hema Malini, Esha Deol praise Jaat

Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' has been off to a good start at the box office. The film that released on April 10, has been minting money and also received thumbs up from the audience. Hema Malini also praised the film recently. The 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood revealed that even Dharmendra is quite happy with the film's success.

"I heard it is open with very big ah bumper. Bahot acha lag raha hai ki..logon ko bahot acha lag raha.. (Feeling very good about it, people are also loving it) Dharam ji bahot khush hai...(Dharam is also very happy) so the film is so good I believe," Hema Malini told Instant Bollywood smiling.

"I am so happy and its all his hard work and logon ka pyaar hai unke liye itna.. toh m so happy that the film has opened big..that the way how it has to be with him always," Esha Deol added.