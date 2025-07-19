Marking the 25th anniversary of Operation Khukri, actor and filmmaker Randeep Hooda paid tribute to one of India's most daring international peacekeeping missions, describing it as a "proud moment for all Indians" and one of the most successful United Nations military operations in history.

Taking to Instagram, Hooda shared an evocative image of Indian Army personnel involved in the operation and wrote: "25 Years of #OperationKhukri, 15 July 2025 marks the Silver Jubilee of a very unique Operation where 232 Indian soldiers and UN observers broke out of a 75-day siege surrounded by thousands of rebel RUF fighters."

The operation, conducted in 2000 in Sierra Leone, West Africa, involved Indian Army troops deployed under the UN Peacekeeping Force who were held hostage by the Revolutionary United Front (RUF) in a volatile region marked by civil conflict. The standoff lasted 75 harrowing days, and culminated in a daring breakout mission led by Indian forces.

Randeep Hooda, known for his intense screen portrayals, is set to play Major General Raj Pal Punia in the upcoming film "Operation Khukri", a dramatized retelling of the rescue mission. At the time of the operation, Maj Gen Punia was a young company commander of the 14th Mechanised Infantry, and led the contingent through the perilous jungle escape and eventual counter-offensive.

The film is being jointly produced by Rahul Mittra Films and Randeep Hooda Films, and is based on the military bestseller Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army's Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad, authored by Maj Gen Rajpal Punia and Damini Punia. Speaking about the project, filmmaker Rahul Mittra described the story as one of "courage, grit, and peace", adding: "I am honoured to bring this story to the big screen."

As per the book and official military accounts, the Indian soldiers were deployed under a UN mandate as peacekeepers but found themselves encircled without food, supplies, or reinforcements in Kailahun, a remote and hostile region of Sierra Leone. While troops from other countries surrendered to the RUF, the Indian contingent held their ground, mounting one of the most daring escape-and-combat missions in UN history.

On the occasion of the Silver Jubilee, Maj Gen Raj Pal Punia recalled the heroism displayed by the Indian soldiers, saying: "15 July 2025 marks 25 years of the most successful Operation in the History of United Nations. While all other soldiers from other countries laid down their weapons before the RUF rebels, it was the Indian soldier who stood his ground, challenging even death for 75 long days."

He further urged that July 15 be recognized as a "Day of National Prestige", honouring the bravery and resilience of Indian peacekeepers. "Every Indian must feel absolutely proud of his soldiers. Jai Hind," he added.

The upcoming film is expected to chronicle not just the military tactics and jungle warfare, but also the human resilience, camaraderie, and strategic brilliance that defined Operation Khukri, a mission that turned from a peacekeeping effort into a rare tale of heroic breakout under fire.