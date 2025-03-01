Publishing house Penguin Random House India launched it's book 'The Extraordinary Life of Rifleman Aurangzeb' by Damini Punia at a special function for a select few at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment on Sunday.

Speaking at the book launch, well known filmmaker-actor Rahul Mittra spoke emotionally on the sacrifice of Rifleman Aurangzeb and saluted his father Mohammad Hanif along with his entire family who were specially invited for the book launch function.

Mittra also congratulated Damini for her unwavering dedication in researching Rifleman Aurangzeb's life. Damini Punia shared her experiences of how despite the risks, she travelled alone across the Kashmir Valley, spending time with his unit, 44RR, in Shopian, connecting with his family to uncover the truth behind his abduction by Lashkar-e-Taiba militants.

Maj General Rajpal Punia (Retd.) gave the vote of thanks and felt proud of his daughter Damini for coming out with such a compelling book revealing both his heroic actions and deep human side. Aurangzeb was abducted in Pulwama and later killed by armed terrorists on June 14, 2018, when he was on his way back home in Poonch to celebrate Eid with his family.

He was a rifleman in Indian army's 44 RR (Rashtriya Rifles), one of India's most successful counter insurgency units. He was posthumously awarded with one of India's highest gallantry awards, the prestigious Shaurya Chakra, for his sacrifice and valour.