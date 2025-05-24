Following the resounding success of Jaat, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is preparing for his next significant role. He will be the protagonist in a captivating military drama, a narrative drawn from one of the most audacious peacekeeping missions ever undertaken by the Indian Army overseas.

The film, named Operation Khukri, is a cinematic adaptation of the real-life events that transpired in 2000. It tells the distressing tale of 233 Indian soldiers held captive in Sierra Leone, West Africa, by rebel forces. The narrative delves into the high-stakes rescue mission launched to free these soldiers from their precarious situation.

Hooda will be portraying Major General Raj Pal Punia. At the time of the incident, Punia was a young Company Commander of the 14th Mechanised Infantry (16 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles). He played a crucial role in navigating the standoff and subsequently orchestrating the extraordinary rescue operation amid the intense jungle warfare.

Randeep Hooda on 'Operation Khukri'

The film's narrative is derived from the bestseller Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army's Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad, published by Penguin Random House India.

The rights to adapt this gripping tale into a cinematic narrative have been exclusively secured by the production house Rahul Mittra Films and Randeep Hooda Films, owned by the renowned filmmaker Rahul Mittra and Randeep Hooda respectively.

Randeep Hooda, expressing his thoughts on the project, stated, "Operation Khukri is a story that moved me deeply. It's not just a tale of guns and glory, but of sacrifice, brotherhood, and unyielding courage in the face of insurmountable odds."

He further said, "To step into the shoes of Major General Punia, a man who led his men out of a 75-day siege in an unknown land, is an honour and a responsibility. Our aim is to bring to life a chapter of Indian military history that deserves far more recognition — not just for the spectacle, but for the spirit of our soldiers who would rather die than surrender. I believe this story has the power to inspire every Indian."