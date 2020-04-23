Randeep Hooda is glad to be the first Indian male actor doing a Hollywood action film, and the Bollywood star says it feels great to be able to break stereotypical references of Indian characters in the West.

Randeep will be entering Hollywood as Saju in Netflix's "Extraction", starring Chris Hemsworth and David Harbour. Randeep has stepped out of his comfort zone to make an action-packed entry in the West.

"I was glad to get the movie on two to three levels. I got to feature as the first Indian male actor doing action in a Hollywood film. Breaking the stereotypes of IT professionals, millionaires or comic relief in a film. It was great that I was able to break that barrier," Randeep told IANS.

He continued: "I haven't done hand to hand action much. I have an action image but haven't done much action (on screen). So, this was a new thing. It was a new territory for me as an actor, to be able to use other factors as an actor and not just drama, and to be able to use my body and to be able to learn new things. I really enjoyed it... And feeling safe while doing it because they were so well prepared. I was elated and grateful that I got to do this part."

In the film, Saju is the one who brings Hemsworth's Tyler Rake on board to the extraction of his boss' child. The character is layered, with an emotional vein adding a touch of sensitivity in the action-packed story.

"The layers in the part are a result of discussions, and Sam Hargrave's vision from discussions, ranging from mutually favourite movies and writers. And then (it was a result of) adding a universal emotional angle, which is the family. It deals a lot with that, and wanting to create a difference from the point you first see this guy to the last time you see this guy. His journey was a very gratifying experience," Randeep said while explaining his role.

Originally titled "Dhaka", the film revolves around Tyler Rake (essayed by Hemsworth), a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. It has been shot extensively in India, along with other places around the world.

It also stars Indian actors Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyulli, and Rudraksh Jaiswal. The screenplay of the film is done by Joe Russo. The film is produced by Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony Russo), Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin. "Extraction" will release on Netflix on April 24.

Talking about bonding with Hemsworth, Randeep said: "I grew up in Australia, where Chris is from. So, there was a lot of Australian way of talking and humour. Chris has a lot of energy. He is a sweet guy. I enjoyed working with him. I think this is one of his best and finest performances, which I'm sure people will be bowled over by."