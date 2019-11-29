A 25-year-old law student was abducted at gunpoint and gang-raped by 12 men in a brick kiln in Ranchi, Jharkhand, earlier this week. The accused were arrested on Wednesday, following which they confessed to their crime.

The arrested have been identified as Sunil Munda, Kuldeep Oraon, Sunil Oraon, Sandeep Tirkey, Ajay Munda, Rajan Oraon, Naveen Oraon, Aman Oraon, Basant Kachhap, Ravi Oraon, Rohit Oraon and Rishi Oraon.

The victim was abducted at around 5.30 pm when she was with her friend at Sangrampur area, around 8 km from the chief minister's official residence. The houses of the director-general of police and chief justice of the high court are also near the area.

Two motorcycle-borne men stopped near the girl when she was waiting at a bus stop and abducted the girl. When the bike ran out of fuel after driving for some distance, the men called a few of their friends, telling them to bring a car.

They drove to a brick kiln, where the men took turns to rape the law student. She managed to reach the Kanke police station the next morning in "a bad physical condition" and lodged an FIR. Following this, the police arrested the accused, who are between 18 to 30 years of age.

"They were booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Arms Act. A car, a motorcycle, a pistol, eight mobile phones and the cellphone snatched from the victim have been seized from the possession of the accused," a police statement said. ​