After taking the Indian box office by storm, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Sanju' is heading to Australia, where it will be specially screened for students in Melbourne.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and actor Viky Kaushal will screen the film on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt for students from La Trobe University in Australia as part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) next month.

Hirani will introduce the film, talk about Sanjay and show the children the biopic.

"It's always an enriching experience when people of different diaspora watch our films. I look forward to the special screening of 'Sanju' for the students at La Trobe. It would be an interesting experience to see the reactions of those who are almost alien to Hindi films and the life of Sanjay Dutt," Hirani said in a statement.

Hirani and Kaushal will also champion the cause of inclusion -- the theme of IFFM this year. The gala will take place from August 10-22. On the theme, Hirani said: "I'm looking forward to the festival this year, especially since the festival is championing the theme of inclusion in cinema. I look forward to being in Melbourne."

The cast of the biopic includes Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Sonam Kapoor. On Wednesday, the film surpassed Dhoom 3 to become the eighth most successful film at the domestic box office, having collected Rs 283 crore net in the 12 days since its release.

Despite its successful run at the box office, the film has had its share of controversies. Fans pointed out that the film chose to omit certain aspects of Sanjay Dutt's life such as first wife Richa Sharma and daughter Trishala Dutt, friendship with Salman Khan, rumoured affair with Madhuri Dixit.

Most fans saw the film as an attempt to white-wash Sanjay's troubled life and present a positive image of the actor who was recently released from jail.