Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is riding high on the success of Sanju, the biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

In a recent interview with Mid-day, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about what was going on in his life right now. He talked about Sanju and his relationship with Sanjay Dutt. He also spoke about Alia Bhatt and his upcoming film Brahmastra.

About prepping for the roles, he admitted that the process of observation and adaptation works best for him.

"Yes, it is. Before I start a film, one of the things I try to do is completely marry the director's mind. As an actor, I am just channelling what he has written. The other thing is to understand the material. A role like Sanju doesn't come often in an actor's life. So, I understood that this is the film that I need to work my a** off for. Also, it's very rare that an actor feels so inspired towards a film. Post-Rockstar, Sanju was that film for me." Ranbir told the daily,

He recalled how Sanjay Dutt inspired him by encouraging to get his game up in the industry and said that if ever there was a movie made on him, he would want Ranbir to play him.

"Sanju sir would always tease me when I used to work out in his gym during Barfi, "Yeh kya movie kar raha hai, Barfi. Iske baad kya karega? Laddoo. Phir, peda? Body bana. Be a man. Hero ban." But he has a lot of affection for me. He would always say, "If there is a film made on me, then I would like you to do it!" said Ranbir.

When asked whether the actor was single, he replied, "Erm... I'm not single. I'll never be single."

When Ranbir was asked about his relationship with Alia Bhatt, He said using a Raazi reference, "Main iss sawal ka jawab dene ke liye Raazi nahi hoon!(im not ready to answer that question)"

Talking about his role in his upcoming film Brahmastra, Ranbir revealed, "Brahmastra is not a superhero film. You can call it a supernatural romantic fairytale. And Ayan [Mukerji] will never write a character that has no truth in it. I think it's too early for me to talk about what Brahmastra is about, but Ayan's going to spend the next 10 years of his life on this trilogy. That's all he wants to do. So I'm really excited. We need your excitement also."

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt will be in an Ayaan Mukherji directorial Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.