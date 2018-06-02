Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set for their upcoming film Brahmastra. The film, which is being directed by Ayaan Mukherji, also stars Amitabh Bachchan. The film has already completed shooting the first schedule, with Ranbir and Alia shooting the first schedule with Mouni Roy in Bulgaria.

Amitabh Bachchan will be joining the team for the second schedule, which is being shot in India. Ranbir and Alia will be sharing screen space together and with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. The actors were spotted with Ayaan Mukherji for a reading session.

Big B took to Instagram to share selfies with his co-stars. He captioned the first selfie as: "We prep for BRAHMASTRA..Ranveer, Alia, Ayan.. everyone except me.. I prep to brush my teeth."

The next selfie was captioned: "We prep for BRAHMASTRA .. RANBIR ,Alia , Ayan .. all except moi .. I seem to having an outer space experience .."

After uploading two pictures, he released that he made a typo and spelt Ranbir as Ranveer. So he posted the first selfie again and wrote: "Typo.. that's Ranbir not Ranveer."

The film is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is the first part of the trilogy.

Talking about Brahmastra Karan told PTI, "It's in prep mode. The shoot will start in February- March for the first part. Then hopefully, every two years we will have a new part of 'Brahmastra',"

Ayaan Mukherji spoke about the film and its storyline to Times Of India. He said, "At its core, it has romance as an element but it has got a new flavour to it. It's a huge project and a lot of people have faith in it and in me so I need to deliver for my own career, for the producer, the actors and the entire crew."

Check out the selfies here: