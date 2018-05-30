Rumours of Ranbir Kapoor dating Alia Bhatt have been doing the rounds of the tinsel town ever since they started shooting for Ayan Mukerji's upcoming superhero film Brahmastra. Their public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception made many curious about their relationship status.

Once again Ranbir Kapoor has sent everyone into a frenzy when he was recently asked about dating Alia Bhatt.

Earlier, Ranbir had said that he has a boy crush on her when he got to know about Alia's affection towards him. And now, when asked about the dating rumours surrounding the two, he said in a recent interview that it was "too new" to talk about it.

The statement has further sparked rumours of Ranbir and Alia being more than just friends and co-stars.

When Alia was earlier asked about the dating rumours, she told Hindustan Times, "I haven't asked Ranbir. I don't know how he feels about those rumors. He won't feel anything as he will be exactly like me. But there is nothing to feel. There's no need to clarify or deny anything. He is a very good human being, and I am very fortunate to be around him at this point in my life."

Rishi Kapoor's recent tweet praising the Bhatt family also made fans wonder whether the veteran actor was indirectly acknowledging the relationship.

"Have worked with most of the talented Bhatt family(and relatives). Mahesh Bhatt,Mukesh Bhatt,Robin Bhatt,Purnima ji, Soni Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Emran Hashmi, Alia Bhatt. Thank you all!" Rishi Kapoor had tweeted.

Alia and Ranbir have been dodging the questions about their relationship - the actors are neither accepting nor denying the speculations.

In 2014, when Alia appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan along with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, she had said that she wouldn't mind doing a steamy scene with Ranbir without giving a second thought.

And now that Alia's dream of starring alongside the Sanju actor, it would be interesting to see if the two will actually have steamy scenes in the film. Until that time, let's wait and watch.