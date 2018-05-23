Alia Bhatt not only said that she would want to marry Ranbir Kapoor, she once went on record saying that she wouldn't mind shooting steamy scenes with the actor.

Way back in 2014, Alia, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra appeared on Koffee With Karan. In the show, when Karan asked Alia to name an actor whom she wouldn't mind doing a steamy scene with, without a second thought, the Raazi actress said "Ranbir Kapoor".

This proves that Alia always had a thing for Ranbir. For the first time, the young actress and her rumoured beau Ranbir are going to be seen together in a movie – Brahmastra. It will be interesting to see if the two stars actually share any steamy scene in the film.

Meanwhile, Alia has also been bonding big time with Ranbir's parents on social media. After Neetu Kapoor made PDA for Alia on Instagram, Rishi Kapoor too expressed fondness for the Bhatt family recently on Twitter.

All these are making fans feel that Alia and Ranbir have got the go-ahead signal from the Kapoor family. Although so much has been happening around the star couple, neither Alia nor Ranbir admitted their rumoured affair. However, they have never denied the buzz as well.

Watch the video of Alia saying she wouldn't mind doing a steamy scene with Ranbir.