At a time when rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dating have been making news, a Twitter interaction between the Raazi actress and Rishi Kapoor is grabbing attention.

Rishi tweeted saying that he has till date worked with many members of the Bhatt famly, including Alia, and thanked them for the same.

"Have worked with most of the talented Bhatt family(and relatives). Mahesh Bhatt,Mukesh Bhatt,Robin Bhatt,Purnima ji, Soni Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Emran Hashmi, Alia Bhatt. Thank you all! [sic]," Ranbir's father tweeted.

In response, Alia said that she hopes to work with him again. "Haha wow. Hope we work together again sir. Maybe this time all together [sic]," she tweeted.

Alia Bhatt and Rishi Kapoor first worked together in Student of the Year, and then again in Kapoor and Sons. Earlier, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor too had taken to social media to express her liking for the young starlet.

Neetu had commented "Awwww" followed by heart emojis on a picture of Alia and her mother Soni Razdan, on the actress' social media account.

Rumors of Alia and Ranbir dating have been doing the rounds since quite some time. Instances of the two being spotted together on dinner dates further fueled the gossip. Moreover, the duo has also been openly expressing their fondness for each other during various interviews.

Interestingly, Alia, during an appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2014, said that she wanted to marry Ranbir. Even now, though Alia never admitted to being in relationship with the Rockstar actor, she has not denied either.

On the other hand, Ranbir, in a recent interview with NDTV, admitted that he has a "boy crush" on Alia.

With all the hype surrounding the two stars, Ranbir's parents bonding with Alia on social media appears to be a green signal from the Kapoor seniors.