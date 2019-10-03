Bollywood, train, actor, actress – hear these words and it takes you straight to the iconic scene from Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran's (Kajol) love story in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Well, fast forward to now, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have now donned the hat of Raj and Simran but, with a millennial twist.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's real-life love story is as famous as the love story of Shah Rukh and Kajol on screen. A favourite couple of today's generation, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, recently shot for a snacking product inside a train. A clip that has now surfaced online shows Ranbir offering chips to Alia, who first resists but then takes it. Fans have now called it Alia and Ranbir's DDLJ moment but with a twist.

"What connects Ranbir and I is for me to understand. What I did at that moment (Filmfare Awards) of thanking him was purely out of gratitude, and honesty, and it was all heart. Why I feel what I feel is very personal and I don't think it can be discussed in public domain. This is the first time that I am talking about anything like this (referring to relationships) in my life. I would like to keep it sacred and simple. Discussing why, why not, how.. gives it unnecessary attention, which could go either way. So, I might as well leave it aside," DNA had quoted the actress saying. Well, it looks like Alia wants to keep her relationship protected from the evil eye and gossip tabloids. And we can't blame her for that.

As per a report in TOI, Ranbir and Alia have been bombarded with film offers from big-wig producers ever since the duo made their relationship public. However, the couple has rejected several films offered to them together as they first want to see how the audience react to their on-screen pairing and then cash in on that.