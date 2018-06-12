Two rumoured couples – Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas and Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt have been in the news of late for their frequent public appearances together. Although both the pairs did not confirm their dating rumours, fans have enough reasons to believe the buzz.

Meanwhile, many netizens have come to notice an interesting aspect that is common between Priyanka-Nick and Ranbir-Alia. The age difference between both the couples is 10 years. While Priyanka is 10 years older to Nick, Alia is 10 years younger than Ranbir.

The Rockstar actor and PeeCee are aged 35, and on the other side, both Nick and Alia's are 25 years old. This age difference between the two is being widely discussed on social media. Some social media users have been saying Priyanka is too old for Nick, while some felt Alia is too young for Ranbir.

However, a good chunk of the online crowd is just happy for both the couples, irrespective of their age gap.

"priyanka is older than nick .. So what ?? Ranbir is older than alia too n people say they look cute .. I am not pri fan but bashing over someone over something like age is just stupidity n jealousy.. Way to go priyanka date who you want [sic]," one person tweeted.

Alia Bhatt is too young for Ranbir Kapoor. Priyanka Chopra is too old for Nick Jonas. Aren't we too free to be gossiping about someone's age and lives? — ????????️ (@Bamitsmahnoor) May 31, 2018

What do Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas have in common with Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt?

...



...The age difference — Anvita (@ReddySetShoot) June 1, 2018

Priyanka (age) 35 n Nick Jonas 25

And

Ranbir 35 n Alia Bhatt 25



I think I know now. May b I either have to date someone 10years older or may be wait for another 10years to date someone younger. ??? — Anamika (@MiishNottyAna) June 1, 2018

Rumours of Priyanka and Nick's affair started doing the rounds after the two were spotted together on multiple occasions. The duo recently attended one of Nick's cousin's wedding together. PeeCee and the American singer were seen entering the venue holding hands. This further made the fans certain about the new romance brewing between them. Also, some reports claimed that Nick introduced the Quantico actress to his family as his girlfriend.

On the other side, Ranbir and Alia have also been spotted together several times. Amid all the buzz, the actor almost confirmed his relationship with the Raazi actress saying that it is "too new" to talk.