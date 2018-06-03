Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in news more for their rumoured affair than their upcoming movie Brahmastra. However, Katrina Kaif seems to be in disbelief of the rumoured relationship or she might just be confused.

Alia and Ranbir's closeness and their mushy comments on each other have given rise to talks about their affair. Ranbir recently almost confirmed his love relationship with the Raazi actress saying that "it's too new" to talk about.

However, things are still not completely clear as many believe that it is just a promotional technique for their upcoming film. Meanwhile, Ranbir's ex-girlfriend Katrina recently made an Instagram story that appears to have some link with the rumoured affair.

The Instagram story just has a line that read, "I will believe it when I see it or I will see it when I believe it". Although the Tiger Zinda Hai actress did not mention any name in the post, it is being believed that the cryptic message was intended to the gossip surrounding the new pairing in tinsel town.

What makes it even more interesting is the fact that Alia is one of the closest friends of Katrina. People on social media have already started making comments like "imagine when your ex is dating your best friend". Considering the fact that Alia and Katrina are so close buddies, the latter is the one who is expected to know the truth behind all the buzz.

Meanwhile, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor has gifted a bracelet to Alia. The actress shared an image of the present on the Instagram story, thanking the Kapoor daughter.

Earlier, Ranbir's parents had also bonded with Alia on social media. Their sudden fondness for the young diva further ignited the rumours.