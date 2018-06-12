It looks like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are finally going to make it official about their relationship after the Quantico actress was spotted attending Nick's cousin wedding last week. What's more? Priyanka was seen holding Nick's hand when they arrived for the wedding.

The wedding was held in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Saturday. Priyanka wore a satin chartreuse wrap dress with matching pumps, while Nick wore a blue suit and white sneakers.

Priyanka and Nick's dating rumours started just a month back when the two were spotted at the baseball game in Los Angeles in May. They later spent the Memorial Day weekend together and even attended the Beauty and the Beast Live concert at the Hollywood Bowl near Los Angeles.

Now, reports suggest that the singer is falling hard for her and is talking about marriage.

"Nick is falling hard for Priyanka, and he is very interested in making things serious really soon. All Nick really wants now that he has a career in something he loves, is to have a beautiful wife and a couple children to boot. He doesn't want to be a serial dater, and he hopes what he as with Priyanka turns into something very important in his life and he hopes that she is the one," a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife.

However, Priyanka's friends believe that Nick is a total player and will break her heart.

"Her friends are all warning her that he is a total player, and not to get too close cause he will break her heart. So, she is keeping everything light and easy and trying not to get too attached to him, but she thinks he is really sexy, talented and their chemistry in the bedroom is undeniable," a source close to Priyanka told the tabloid.

Check out the photos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attending the wedding below: