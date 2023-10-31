The Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA) recently celebrated its 23rd Deepmahotsav in Long Island, signifying a momentous cultural and community event. The gala saw a full house, with distinguished guests from the tristate area in attendance.

During this grand celebration, RANA paid tribute to three remarkable Rajasthani figures who have made extraordinary contributions to their respective fields. One of the honorees was Kushal Sacheti, a prominent New York-based diamond merchant and philanthropist known for his commendable work. He received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, Rajasthan Ratna, a recognition that is awarded very selectively – this being only the second time in 24 years. The first recipient was Rajasthan's UDH Minister, Shanti Dhariwal.

Praising Sacheti's humble and generosity, RANA President Prem Bhandari shared a few glimpses from his life experience. "Kushal Sacheti has provided scholarships to 150 students in the US, who then went on to become engineers and MBA graduates. If anyone wanted to return the money, he would advise them to provide scholarships to others who are in need like he did," Bhandari said, who also remarked that Sacheti would ask him to not reveal his contributions. Sacheti also received a standing ovation at the gala.

Another luminary, Dr. Rabindra K. Goyal, was celebrated for his exceptional contributions to both the medical field and the community. The title of Entrepreneur of the Year was bestowed upon Sweta Jain, a distinguished figure in the diamond merchant industry.

The event not only celebrated these remarkable individuals but also showcased the rich and vibrant culture of Rajasthan. Rajasthani children and women graced the occasion with traditional songs and performances.

The gathering was graced by the presence of dignitaries such as Counsel General of New York, Randheer Jaiswal, who served as the Chief Guest. Deputy Counsel General of India in New York, Dr. Varun Jeph, and Special Guest Surender Adhana, an Indian diplomat at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York, added to the event's significance. Air India's US and Canada Head, Girish Salvin, senior Air India Captain Gautam Yadav, and Padma Shri Dr. Sudheer Parikh were among the other notable attendees.

RANA's President Prem Bhandari was lauded for his unwavering commitment to community service, both in the United States and globally. Counsel General Randhir Jaiswal commended RANA's diverse activities, including Deepawali celebrations, Chandrayaan, and initiatives promoting women's empowerment.

RANA has played a pivotal role in fostering community connections, consistently receiving support from Consul Generals in New York. Under the leadership of Randheer Jaiswal, various activities, including yoga sessions at Times Square and the promotion of millets with Jaipur Foot USA, have been successfully organized. The "Consulate at Your Doorstep" program has been actively serving the community for the past 8-9 years.

In the past year, RANA has sent a substantial contribution of $856,000 USD to its parent organization, BMVSS, for the benefit of differently-abled individuals. Jaipur Foot's founder, Padma Bhushan D. R. Mehta, was a special guest who not only highlighted the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi but also emphasized the global significance of his principles and ideology.

Prem Bhandari, Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, spoke about the ongoing Jaipur Foot camps, including one in Baghdad, Iraq, sponsored by the MEA, Government of India. This initiative, known as "India for humanity," was initiated to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to showcase his principles to the world.

Currently, the 26th free Artificial Limb Fitment Camp is underway, with 16 more to follow. Bhandari praised Dr. Raj Bansal of Florida, last year's RANA honoree, for his commitment to establishing a reading hall for SMS Medical College, with the project already in progress. It was announced that a free artificial limb fitment Jaipur Foot camp would soon be held in the Northeast, a testament to the organization's dedication to providing aid and support to those in need. This mega Northeast camp will be hosted in Darjeeling after discussing with G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringhla.

"Dr Raj Bansal has committed to establishing a mega camp of Jaipur Foot that would soon be a free artificial limp fitment camp in the Northeast, a testament to the organisation's commitment to providing aid and support to those in need," Prem Bhandari said.

In addition to the Jaipur Foot prosthetic limbs, assistive devices like hearing aids, wheelchairs, callipers, crunches, and tricycles will be provided to the differently-abled free of cost, Bhandari added.

After making the announcement about the Jaipiur Foot camp at the RANA event, Bhandari also called G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringhla and requested his help to get the support of district administration in identifying needy differently abled.

The event also served as a platform to reflect on India's remarkable achievements in space exploration. RANA's President discussed Chandrayaan 3, highlighting India as the first country to land on the South Pole of the moon. This success was attributed to the able leadership of India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Special recognition was accorded to Sunita Khokhar (30) of Deedwana, a village in Rajasthan, whose significant contributions played a crucial role in the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3. Additionally, Sripal Lodha, the owner of UMA Plastic based in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, was acknowledged for supplying plastic to ISRO for a decade, including its use in Chandrayaan 3, all free of cost.

Furthermore, the event emphasized the potential of Rajasthan, not only as the largest state in India but as a region larger than 133 countries worldwide. Rajasthan holds immense promise to become a hub of solar energy, akin to California in the USA. With the right initiatives from the state government, it could also emerge as a prime tourism destination.

In addition to celebrating culture and community service, attendees were treated to authentic Rajasthani cuisine, adding a delightful culinary touch to the festivities.