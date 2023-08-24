NY's Times Square burst into celebration after Chandrayaan-3 landing; Indian diaspora rejoice

The success of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission was no ordinary feat. Becoming the fourth country in the world to have successfully landed on the moon, India did one better by becoming the first nation ever to soft-land on the lunar South Pole. The event was nothing short of a festival as every corner of India was beaming with joy. The historic soft landing on the moon's southern polar region by India's Chandrayaan-3 was an incredible feat for the country, but also marked a global event in the space explorations. Indian diaspora living abroad couldn't contain their excitement on such a momentous occasion. New York's Times Square came to life with Indian diaspora whirling in delight, dancing to rhythmic drumbeats and expressing uncontainable joy.

Prominent diaspora leader and Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, Prem Bhandari, shared his sentiments: "This achievement is a matter of pride not only for India but for the entire world..."

With this milestone, India joined an elite league of nations who have found success in their moon missions. Congratulatory messages poured from all over the world for the ISRO team and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India is on the moon!

The official Twitter account of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced with enthusiasm: "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'India, I reached my destination and you too!' Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!"

Paulina Kubiak, spokesperson for the President of the United Nations General Assembly, shared her sentiments: "We celebrated this achievement this morning. The president extends congratulations to India. Many Indian colleagues joined in the celebration at the OPGA office."

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation: "India's Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing marks a significant advancement for global scientific progress. Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and India for this historic achievement benefitting humanity."

Ursula von der Leyen, EU President, tweeted: "Congratulations to @narendramodi for Chandrayaan-3's successful landing. A historic moment for India and a source of pride. India's space exploration prowess benefits researchers worldwide."

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez joined in: "India's accomplishment paves the way for human progress. This mission showcases science's power and opportunities to drive progress and research. Congratulations, @narendramodi!"

The 'Vikram' lander, carrying the Pragyaan rover, made its mark on the lunar surface, marking a monumental achievement in India's space journey and culminating ISRO's dedicated efforts. India's achievement etched its name in the record books as the first nation to touch down on the Moon's southern hemisphere.

The spacecraft's journey had commenced on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.