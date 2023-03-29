Honouring the remarkable contributions to the development and progress of Rajasthan, Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA), New York, presented life-time achievement award to Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal at an event in New York last week.

Former RANA president KK Mehta honored the minister at the event alongside New York State Assembly, which also presented a memorial letter to Dhariwal. The citation and the award were presented to Dhariwal for his contributions and commitment to the improvement of society.

"We have an outstanding individual, one which is worthy of the esteem of the country, the community and the great State of New York," the state assembly's memorial letter read, adding that Dhariwal established himself as an outstanding community leader who exemplifies courage, determination and brilliance and is committed to being an asset to the community.

On the occasion, RANA vice president Kanak Golia, Secretary Neelam Modi, Ashok Sacheti, Dr. Sharad Kothari, Chandraprakash Sukhwal, Atul Kothari, Ashok Pandey and many officials including Indian Consulate officers, NYC Deputy Commissioner Dilip Chauhan, VP Deutsche Bank from Florida Pankaj Ojha, former President Dashrath Duggad, Nitin Dhariwal, Yatin Dosi, former President of FIA Alok Kumar, former President of AIA New York Chapter Harish Thakkar, President of Holi festival event Dr. Vijay Arya, and Haridas Kotewala were all present along with other dignitaries. Geeta Sethia and Heeta Thakkar managed the stage and anchored the program.

Who is Shanti Dhariwal?

Shanti Kumar Dhariwal was born on October 29, 1943 in Kota. He is the current Cabinet minister in Ashok Gehlot ministry and also a member of 11th, 13th and 15th Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan. He also served as Member of the Parliament of Kota from 1984 to 89. He currently represents Kota North (Assembly constituency) as a member of INC.

Dhariwal is a BA LLB graduate, and has held many prominent positions, including minister of local self government and urban development and housing department, minister of Panchayat Raj and gramin vikas department and primary and secondary education department, minister of tourism, art, and culture and archeology department in Rajasthan government among others. Dhariwal is fond of music, poem and poetry as well.

During the Holi Sneh Milan ceremony, a historic poet conference was also held in the US. Renowned poet Dr. Sunil Jogi mesmerised the audience with his poems. The poem on poetess Kirti Kale's mother set an emotional atmosphere while poet Abhinav Shukla's composition 'Patni Chalisa' was well received by the attendees.

Recognising Rajasthani language

Taking the opportunity in presence of the Rajasthan minister, who is in CM Ashok Gehlot's cabinet, RANA President Prem Bhandari urged Dhariwal in his address as he raised the demand for Rajasthani language to be given the status of official language in Rajasthan.

On August 25, 2003, CM Gehlot passed a unanimous resolution in the Rajasthan assembly on the last day of the session that the Rajasthani language must be recognized and requested the Centre to incorporate the language in the officially recognized list of languages.

"Both the big parties of Rajasthan should stop playing the game of recognition of language, Rajasthani should be given the status of official language in Rajasthan and constitutional recognition at the Center," Bhandari said as he highlighted ow during elections, all national parties put in their manifesto that they will give the Rajasthani language recognized, but nothing has happened.