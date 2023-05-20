Millets awareness campaign reaches Sydney: RANA, RajKov join forces; poster released [details]

India is celebrating 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYM) and it is taking the world by storm. India started a movement when a proposal to recognise 2023 as the Year of Millets was brought forward and endorsed by Members of the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Governing Bodies, as well as by the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly. Now, the entire world taking notice of this remarkable festival as events are planned to take place throughout the year.

To that extent, a coalition of two major international Rajasthani organisations - RANA (USA) and RAJKOV (Australia) along with Govt of India came together to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign in Sydney on May 23. This event is yet another remarkable testament to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to see the use of millets being passed down to future generations.

At the virtual event, V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, Govt of India, unveiled the poster featuring PM Modi's portrait and his quotes about millets, in the presence of Prem Bhandari, President of Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA), New York and Jaipur Foot USA, and President of RajKov (Melbourne, Australia) Ravi Sharma. Other prominent members including PARAM founder and President Dr. Ravi Murarka; one of the former VP of RANA Canada, Prof. Pratap Rajpurohit; important community welfare leader Vishal Mehta; RajKov VP Prashant Bhatnagar; its secretary Sarvesh Prasad; treasurer Shrilekha Mehta and Media Spokesman and moderator Kshama Agarwal also participated.

Speaking at the event, V. Muraleedharan said that the millets awareness campaign will focus on increasing knowledge about the nutritional benefits of millets, promoting their cultivation and consumption, and supporting local farmers who grow these crops. He also admired RANA and RajKov collaboration and support in this initiative.

The millets awareness campaign through RANA and RAJKOV with the help of Govt of India is an opportunity for global cooperation and collaboration towards building a more sustainable and healthier future for all.

Prem Bhandari on endless benefits of Millets

Prem Bhandari spoke at length about the achievements and initiatives regarding the Millets awareness internationally and in India through various events and programmes. He noted how through a series of initiatives, including workshops, conferences, social media campaigns, and educational materials, the coalition of leading international organizations working in the fields of food security, nutrition, and sustainable agriculture aims to raise awareness and encourage individuals, communities, and policymakers to integrate millets into their diets and agricultural practices.

Bhandari also highlighted the launch of all Millets menu at Restaurant SAAR by head chef Hemanth Mathur in New York, which was supported by him. Offering a wide range of Millets dishes such as spiced millet salad, millet & corn kebabs, millet masala uthappam, Duo of Millet dosas, Millet Hakka noodles, Millet chocolate pudding, the restaurant offers thousands of mouth smacking excellent Millet dishes.

Speaking on the health benefit of Millets, Bhandari explained that consumption of just 50 grams of Millets everyday improves heart and digestive health. Citing Harvard School of Public Health recommendation, Bhandari said incorporating whole grains, such as millets, into the diet also reduces the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, intestine and other types of cancer.

In fact, Mayo Clinic Research suggests that incorporating millets into our diet can provide health benefits, such as digestive health, potential weight management, reduced cholesterol, improves insulin function in our body, Bhandari pointed out.

Taking the opportunity, Ravi Sharma, noted that by collaborating with international organizations, the campaign will leverage the collective expertise, resources, and networks to reach a wider audience and create a greater impact. It aims to engage governments, research institutions, non-profit organizations, and consumers across the globe to promote the sustainable production and consumption of millets.

Millets, a group of highly nutritious grains, have long been an integral part of traditional diets in many regions of the world. However, their potential remains largely untapped, and this campaign aims to change that.

Millets are a group of small-seeded grasses grown for human food and animal feed. They include widely known varieties such as sorghum, pearl millet, finger millet, and foxtail millet. These grains are highly nutritious, gluten-free, and have a low glycemic index, making them suitable for people with dietary restrictions or specific health conditions and can contribute to the fight against hunger and malnutrition.

International Year of Millets notable events

In February this year, Prem Bhandari along with Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Chief Coordinator for India's G20 Presidency in 2023, inaugurated Jodhpur Millet festival at Vader Charitable Trust that delivered morning and evening tiffin prepared with pure desi ghee to 310 elderly and needy people for over a decade, included one millet dish.

A major event titled Magic Millets-2023 has been planned for September, which will be held in Jaipur as a part of the IYM celebrations. Prem Bhandari, President of RANA released the poster of the Millets Festival and formally launched the International events earlier this year.