Rana Daggubati, Nani, Krish Jagarlamudi and many other Telugu celebs are impressed with Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya (UMUR). In their tweet reviews, they heaped praises upon Satyadev and Suhas for their acting in it.

Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya is an official remake of 2016's Malayalam comedy-drama Maheshinte Prathikaaram. Venkatesh Maha directed the film and Shobu Yarlagadda has jointly bankrolled it with Vijaya Praveena Paruchuri and Prasad Devineni. It is about a photographer vows revenge on his attacker after he is defeated and humiliated in a fight while trying to defuse a conflict among his fellow villagers.

Netflix started streaming Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya from July 30. Many celebs were curious about this movie, as it is bankrolled by Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda. They watched the film soon after it the net and were impressed with it. They took to Twitter to share their reviews. They praised the direction of Venkatesh Maha and the performances of Satyadev and others in the movie.

Rana Daggubati: Such an awesome film you guys made!! Loved it!! @ActorSatyaDev you are fire @mahaisnotanoun the most honest film maker great work man!! @paruchurimd @Shobu_ congratulations #UmaMaheshwaraUgraRoopasya

Nani: #UmaMaheshwaraUgraRoopasya Is a beautiful film ❤️ Please release the film in theatres too when they open.I want to see those close up slow motion smiles again on big screen Dear @mahaisnotanoun thank you for the honesty. Dear @ActorSatyaDev I am a fan.Suhas was hilarious.

Krish Jagarlamudi: #UmaMaheshwaraUgraRoopasya is a beautiful tale of revenge masterfully directed by brillaint director @mahaisnotanoun. Salute to @Shobu_ @devineni_prasad for believing in good content like always. N @AcrorSatyaDev, what a performance... U r a gem.

Prakash Raj: #UmaMaheshwaraUgraRoopasya .. don't miss this wonderful film streaming now on #netflix congratulations team @actorsatyadev @shobu_ @mahaisnotanoun @paruchurimd #umamaheswaraugraroopasya

Sumanth: #UmaMaheshwaraUgraRoopasya is so uniquely endearing! Congrats@mahaisnotanoun @Shobu_ @paruchurimd. Plus, what a cast @ActorSatyaDev #RoopaKoduvayur @ActorSuhas @ItsActorNaresh & each and every actor, peru peru na

Lakshmi Manchu: What a sweeeeeet film #UmaMaheshwaraUgraRoopasya ahhh @Shobu_ .. @ActorSatyaDev you are always a treat to watch on screen. My heart is happy! @NetflixIndia

Sree Vishnu: #UmaMaheshwaraUgraRoopasya is a simple and beautiful movie. @actorsatyadev killed it with his brilliant performance and #Roopa did her best. Enjoyed watching @actorsuhas comedy. @mahaisnotanoun does a fantastic job in handling all crafts. @paruchurimd @shobu_ @arkamediaworks

MM Keeravaani: Just watched ఉమామహేశ్వర ఉగ్రరూపస్య. One more visual poetry from the director of Care of Kancharapalem . So many heart touching moments and lovely music .

Kona Venkat: #umamaheswaraUgraRoopasya is a very heart warming film.. I liked every character & every moment in this Natural rural drama!! Especially @ActorSatyaDev lived in his character.. My big congratulations to @Shobu_ director #Maha & the entire team!!

Mahesh S Koneru: A very well made film with fantastic performances.. Clean, heartfelt and humorous. Don't miss it. It's live on Netflix #UmaMaheshwaraUgraRoopasya