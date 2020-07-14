Popular south Indin actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in for the Telugu remake of Kannada movie Love Mocktail. She will be seen romancing young actor Satyadev in the film.

Tamannaah Bhatia has starred in several Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Marathi movies. The actress forayed into Sandalwood with a special appearance in the song Sampige Enne from the 2016 Kannada movie Jaguar, which was also released in Telugu. She also made a cameo appearance in the song Jokae Nannu from Yash's Kannada movie 2018 KGF: Chapter 1, which was also released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

The latest we hear is that Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in to play the female opposite Satyadev in the Telugu remake of Kannada film Love Mocktail. The shoot will commence from mid-September. Key details about the remaining cast and technicians will be announced soon, revealed the makers.

Love Mocktail, a pragmatic love drama

Love Mocktail is a pragmatic love drama, which has been written and directed by Krishna. After rescuing a woman, Adi reminisces about his love life and tells her about all the heartbreaks he endured in his quest to find his true love. Krishna and Milana Nagaraj have played the lead roles and produced the film.

Nagashekar, who has acquired its remake rights of Love Mocktail, will directed and co-produce the film along with Bhavani Ravi under his production banner Nagashekar Movies. Kala Bhairava has been roped in to compose the music and Satya Hegde will be the cinematographer.

Besides Love Mocktail, Tamannaah Bhatia has four big ticket projects like Bole Chudiyan, Seetimaarr, That Is Mahalakshmi and an untitled Tamil film with Silambarasan in her kitty. The actress has self-quarantined at her home following the lockdown announced by the governments. She is set to resume shooting of her upcoming films soon. She has been creating awareness about the COVID-19 and fitness.

The milky beauty recently shared a video on her Instagram page and captioned it with, "Fitness is an integral part of my lifestyle, and with the lockdown, health and immunity has become a priority for me. Match me today on @zee5, as I chat with @karanwahi on @daburhoneyofficial Hello Fitness. I'll be sharing my fitness regime, tips and some hacks which keep me motivated and fit "