The movie 47 Days has received a mixed response from the audience, who say that Satyadev and other actors have delivered a superb performance, but clichéd story and boring narration might disappoint you.

Besides offering 100+ Originals across genres and languages, ZEE5 has premiered phenomenal direct-to-digital films as well. The video streaming platform recently premiered Telugu film 47 Days. The opening of the movie, which has Raghu Kunche's music, GK's cinematography and SR Sekhar's editing has been fantastic within days of the launch.

Excellent performances and technical output

Directed by Pradeep Maddali, the mystery-drama comes with an interesting plot. Satyadev plays ACP Sathya, who has to confront savage villains from unexpected quarters, while accidentally analysing a case similar to the death of his wife (Roshni Prakash). Pooja Jhaveri, Sathya Prakash, Ravi Varma, Srikanth Iyengar, Irfan, Mukthar Khan, Hari Teja and Kireeti Damaraju are seen in other important roles.

The way the lead man gets sucked into the nerve-racking complexity of the case after he discovers that there may be a connection between the case he is investigating and his wife's mysterious death, is quite thrilling. With excellent performances and technical output, the film is a great watch.

Rajesh @rajeshkasakani

Manchi story line..Emotional content chala bagundi..Superb performance by @ActorSatyaDev @kuncheraghu gari bgm Ok Hero elevation ki vaadina theme music Fire Fine debut by @PradeepMaddali Thumbs up Mystery unfolded very well..A big congs to the whole team #47Days #47DaysOnZEE5

BoutFlix @BoutFlix

#47Daysreview starts off decently and ends bizarre! Recent movies have set "Thriller" standards high hence #47days becomes a pure Timepass watch! @ActorSatyaDev's performance doesn't hold you since the story line fails. #47DaysOnZEE5 one more OTT release disappointment.

Vaishnavi @Vaishna89979680

very nice cinema annaya.It will the best in ur career so far....Truely waiting like this film...this is eye fest for me....My hero in my favourite role. Film is full of excitement,love, anger and pain..

BlockBuster Friday @BB_Friday

#47Days Review: Though the movie has a shorter runtime, it tests your patience. Boring and routine film. Skip it !! Our Rating - 1.5/5 #47DaysOnZEE5

Mirchi9 @Mirchi9

#47Days Review – Tests your Patience Levels Mirchi9 Rating: 1.25/5 The first half of the movie barely has anything interesting. By the time of intermission, the audience will be already exhausted.

Surendra Madugula @ML_Surendra