Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati has reportedly been approached for the roles of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and a wrestler in the biographical movies of NTR and Kodi Rammurthy Naidu.

Post Baahubali success, Rana Daggubati has become one among the internationally acclaimed actors in the country. Filmmakers across India are making efforts to cash in on his massive popularity. Shortly after the release of Baahubali 2, the actor was flooded with several offers. Daggubati signed to star in 3 ventures - Hathi Mere Saathi, 1945, Marthanda Varma - after a careful consideration.

In June 2017, Rana Daggubati had expressed his interest to play the role of legendary wrestler Kodi Ramamurthy Naidu in his biopic. His dream is coming true with a well-known filmmaker approaching him with the same role. The Baahubali actor has happily accepted the offer to star in the movie, which is made in Telugu and Hindi. The makers are expected to announce more details about the film soon.

Hailing from the district of Srikakulam, Ramamurthy Naidu earned enormous glory for India in the field of wrestling during the British Raj. With an undefeated record of over 5000 bouts, he was awarded the title of 'Indian Hercules and 'Kalayuga Bhima' by King George. Apart from being recognized for his role in the freedom struggle, the late wrestler had also started a highly successful circus company, donating most of the wealth earned from it to charitable trusts.

Rana Daggubati has reportedly also been approached for the role of NT Rama Rao's son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu in NTR's biopic. The actor is currently in talks with the makers of this biographical film. An official announcement is likely to be made after he signs the dotted line.

"The producers met with Rana Daggubati and discussed the role. Rana has expressed an interest in taking it up, but they're still at the discussion stage. Rana's confirmation may come within a week," the source told Deccan Chronicle.