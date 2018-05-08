Director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 (Bahubali 2) has shown considerable amount of drop in its collection at the China box-office Monday, (May 7) with the movie failing to cross $1 million mark on its fourth day.

Baahubali 2 has become a historical blockbuster at the worldwide box office with its lifetime collection of over Rs 1,700 crore gross. All eyes were set on how the SS Rajamouli-directed fictional historical movie would perform at the China box office. Many were curious to know whether it will become the record of Aamir Khan's Dangal (Rs 1,200 crore), which is the highest grossing Indian film in the country.

The Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer started on a very good note and went on to beat the opening day collection record of Dangal at the China box office. Baahubali 2 went on to show some growth on Saturday, but it was not upto the expected mark. However, its collection dropped Sunday.

Trade experts predicted that the Shobu Yarlagadda-produced film would remain rock-steady Monday, but it hit the rock-bottom with a downfall of 63.37 percent in its collection. Baahubali 2 has collected $ 0.89 million at the China box office on Monday, taking its four-day total collection to $8.56 million (Rs 57.58 crore).

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Baahubali2 has a low Mon in CHINA... The decline is 63.37% from Fri, but since the film didn't score over the weekend, the overall total is disappointing... Fri $ 2.43 mn Sat $ 2.94 mn Sun $ 2.30 mn Mon $ 0.89 mn Total: $ 8.56 mn [₹ 57.58 cr]"

Many fans of the Baahubali world hoped that Baahubali: The Conclusion would the lifetime record of Dangal. But its current pace of business show that the movie will not be able to make even ¼ of the latter collection at the China box office. Its performance may surprise many, but it is for an obvious reason.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is a sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning and it reportedly lacks hype in the Chinese market. The first part of the movie was released in the country and has made minimal business at the China box office. The film goers, who have watched this movie, will be curious to watch its second part. The viewers, who have not watched it, may not opt to watch the second part.