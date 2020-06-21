Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has finally revealed the name and hot photos of the actress, who has played the heroine in his upcoming movie Naked Nanga Nagnam (NNN), which is set for its online release on June 27.

Ram Gopal Varma recently released the sensuous trailer of Naked Nanga Nagnam on YouTube and it has received a superb response from the audience. Encouraged by viewers' feedback, the director announced to release its second trailer on Saturday night. He also revealed that the full movie will be released online on June 27 and filmgoers can watch it by paying Rs 200 per view.

The filmmaker tweeted on Saturday, "TRAILER 2 of NAKED the first among the NNN series is releasing today 20 th 9 pm ..Full film of NAKED releasing 27 th June 9 pm on http://RGVWorld.in/ShreyasET http://RGVWorld.Uscreen.io and http://YouTube.com/RGV Rs 200/- per view #NNN (sic)."

Late on the Saturday evening, Ram Gopal Varma released the second trailer of Naked Nanga Nagnam. The director tweeted the link of the video and captioned it with, "Here is the TRAILER 2 of NAKED a erotically thrilling film mixed with a thrillingly erotic story ..CHEERS! #NNN."

Ram Gopal Varma has kept the name and identity of the actress, who has played the heroine of Naked Nanga Nagnam under the wraps. He has not shown her face in its promos. Ever since the first trailer of NNN hit the net, many filmgoers had been requesting him to reveal her name and photos.

After seeing their curiosity, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted her photo and revealed hint her name as Sweety. The director also wrote, "For those asking the lead actress role in the film NAKED is played by SWEETY ..She's one of those rare natural born actresses who plays the demand of a role with utmost conviction."

The filmmaker also got her created a new Twitter page for the actress, whose name is Shree Rapaka. Ram Gopal Varma tweeted another photo of the heroine and wrote, "Here's welcoming the NAKED film heroine the RED HOT saree clad Sweety into the twitter world @SweetyNNN is a woman with attitude .. Her insta handle is sweety.nnn."

As per her Facebook account, Shree Rapaka is a fashion designer and she has designed costumes for some celebs and movies, including Ashima Narwal, Pragya Jaiswal and Pranam Khareedu 2019. She was one of the contestants on Gemini TV's Telugu dance program Rangasthalam in 2018. Now, she is making her acting debut through Ram Gopal Varma's Naked Nanga Nagnam.

RGV also released more photos of Shree Rapaka. "A collection of pics of the NAKED film Heroine @sweetyNNN from a photo shoot in my office ..I swear on all my followers that Social Distance was maintained (Click for link)," wrote, Ram Gopal Varma adding, "For those asking ⁦@sweetyNNN ⁩ from the erotic thriller NAKED is from Devarapalli in WEST GODAVARI district of ANDHRA PRADESH."