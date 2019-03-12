Director Ram Gopal Varma has confirmed that Mumbai-based distribution house NH Studioz is all set to enter Tollywood with the theatrical rights of his upcoming movie Lakshmi's NTR.

Lakshmi's NTR is one of the most-talked-about and highly-awaited Telugu movies of 2019. The movie deals with the last days of late actor-turned-politician NT Rama Rao. The controversial life featured in its promos has grabbed many eyeballs and created a lot of curiosity and expectations from the movie, which is scheduled for its theatrical release on March 22.

Days after Ram Gopal Varma announced its release date, it was rumoured that a leading distributor had acquired the theatrical rights for a price of Rs 9 crore. It was really a big amount for an RGV film. But the director denied these reports on February 27, saying that there was no truth in the news. It was said that GV Films, RGV and Rakesh Reddy will update the media about the price of its rights soon.

On March 5, Ram Gopal Varma announced that Weekend Cinema had bagged the international distribution rights of Lakshmi's NTR. He tweeted, "Happy to announce that the back stabbing of NTR in #LakshmisNTR will be shown to all telugu people in foreign countries by @WeekendCinemaUS Overseas release by WEEKEND CINEMA."

Ram Gopal Varma announced on Twitter on Monday that NH Studioz, which is known for distributing some big-ticket Bollywood movies, has acquired the worldwide theatrical rights of Lakshmi's NTR. But he did not reveal the price of the rights. The association of this distribution house will surely boost the prospects of the movie at the box office.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted on March 11, "Thrilled to announce that NH STUDIOZ who distributed such big films like PINK, JAB HARRY MET SEJAL, HALF GIRL FRIEND, TUBE LIGHT etc are now for the first time entering TELUGU with #LakshmisNTR Releasing worldwide on 22nd ..MORE POWER TO NTR."

Lakshmi's NTR has been produced by Rakesh Reddy and Deepthi Balagiri. Ram Gopal Varma has written the script with Narendra Chary and directed the film with Agasthya Manju. Newbies like P Vijay Kumar, Yagna Shetty and SriTej are seen playing the roles of NT Rama Rao, Lakshmi Parvathi and Chandrababu Naidu, respectively.