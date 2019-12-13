Ram Gopal Varma, who is basking in on the successful opening of Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu, has released some photos offering a glimpse at the grand arrangements for the trailer launch of Enter The Girl Dragon.

The trailer of Enter The Girl Dragon will be released in Foshan, China at 3.12 pm today. Ram Gopal Varma, who is in the city to attend the event, tweeted, "International trailer of the Indo -Chinese production #EnterTheGirlDragon is releasing today at 3.12 pm In Foshan city, China. India's First Martial Arts Film #BruceLeeGirl @poojabhalekarofficial, @parthsuri2050 #JingLiu #BigPicture #TigerCompany."

In a series of tweets, Ram Gopal Varma released some photos of the arrangements for the trailer launch of Enter The Girl Dragon and wrote, "Arrangements going on for the 3.12 pm launch of the international trailer of #EnterTheGirlDragon in Foshan City, China at the base of the tallest statue of BRUCE LEE in the world."

RGV huge fan of Bruce Lee

It is known that Ram Gopal Varma has been a huge fan of Bruce Lee since his childhood. In one of his tweets, the filmmaker recalled how he used to ride cycle to watch Enter The Dragon those days. He also expressed his exclamation on how he has reached the trailer launch of Enter The Girl Dragon through the plane.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "I used to ride a cycle to see ENTER THE DRAGON and now I reached by plane for the international trailer launch of #EnterTheGirlDragon at the feet of BRUCE LEE #IndiasFirstMartialArtsFilm #BruceLeeGirl @poojabhalekarofficial,@parthsuri2050 #JingLiu #BigPicture #TigerCompany."

His controversial political thriller Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu, which was released yesterday, has been received well by the audience. Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "COLLECTIONS ARE SHOUTING This proves people are open to a completely new genre of a film using fictional characters based upon real characters placed in fictional situations AMMA RAJYAMLO KADAPA BIDDALU."