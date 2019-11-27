The teaser of Ram Gopal Varma's Enter The Girl Dragon (ETGD) has impressed many viewers and got a positive review. But some filmgoers are apparently not happy with the director blending the martial art with skin show and sensuousness.

Enter The Girl Dragon is India's first Martial Arts film and it is an Indo-Chinese collaboration. It is a long-delayed project, which is directed by Ram Gopal Varma and co-produced by Jing Liu, Naresh T, Sridhar T, Shan Dongbing and VV Nanda. The director recently announced that the released date of its teaser.

As promised, Ram Gopal Varma released the teaser of Enter The Girl Dragon on his YouTube channel today. Later, the director tweeted its link and wrote, "Here is the teaser of my most ambitious and my most emotionally connected film to date #EnterTheGirlDragon featuring the #BruceLeeGirl @poojabhalekarofficial ..Its India's first martial arts film and an Indo Chinese Co –Production."

Usually, a teaser of a film will be 30 seconds to 1 minute long, but the first look video of Enter The Girl Dragon has a runtime of 3.24 minutes, which is long than the duration of trailer. While a song runs in the background, the video offers a faint idea about its plot. It is going to be a triangle love story revolving around a girl, who is a martial artiste. As per the clip, the movie has good production values.

Pooja Bhalekar plays martial artiste

Pooja Bhalekar is playing the martial artiste in Enter The Girl Dragon and its teaser shows her action scenes will be the big highlight of the film. In reply to RGV's post, a fan named Syed Qader wrote, "Wow what a #Teaser #RAMU bhai mujhe toh aisa laga ke kahin yeh lady the great martial arts ke king #BruceLee ki beti toh nahi... Great and this movie touching a new heights of #indiancenima industry.. ."

But amidst the fights, Ram Gopal Varma has added skin show and steamy scenes, which appears to be forced and takes away the seriousness of the viewers. Some disappointed viewers slammed Ram Gopal Varma for it. Here is what they said about the teaser of Enter The Girl Dragon.

nataraj chindam @natraj83

Porn action film la undi..

Satnam Singh @satnamsingh0810

Why such a exposure of the girl... It could be a decent one too sir... Lot of respect for you and Bruce Lee.. But there is no such martial art in this better let's go for another Mia Malkova film... Cheers

Fighter @Friedri11649013

Bruce lee and sex Bruce lee from heaven will cherish to this @brucelee Hey Shannon watch this

Geetha @geetmh

It looks like the movie has been made to titillate audience, there is zero emotional connect.

Fighter @Friedri11649013

Bruce lee is the only thing that can attract anyone more than SEX AND TRAILER IS FUCKING SEXY

Bachi reddy @m_bachireddy