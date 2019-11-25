Days after announcing the movie Dadas of Hyderabad, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has opened up about his long-delayed project titled Enter The Girl Dragon, which is India's First Martial Arts film and is the Indo-Chinese-collaboration.

Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter account to announce his most ambitious film 'Enter The Girl Dragon' this morning. He tweeted, "The most ambitious film of my career ENTER THE GIRL DRAGON ..An INDO CHINESE CO-PRODUCTION and INDIA'S FIRST MARTIAL ARTS FILM ..TEASER RELEASE on Bruce Lee's 80th anniversary 27 th Nov at 3.12 pm the universal birth time of BRUCE LEE."

In his next tweet, Ram Gopal Varma also revealed that trailer launch date of Enter The Girl Dragon. The controversial filmmaker tweeted, "INTERNATIONAL TRAILER of ENTER THE GIRL DRAGON will be released on December 13th In BRUCE LEE's home town FOSHAN CITY in CHINA #EnterTheGirlDragon."

Ram Gopal Varma, a favourite child of controversy

Ram Gopal Varma created a sensation in the Telugu states with Lakshmi's NTR earlier this year. The director is at it again as he gears up for the release of his upcoming film Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu, which is another controversial political thriller. On November 18, Ram Gopal Varma revealed that he is teaming up with Sandeep Madhav of George Reddy fame for Dadas of Hyderabad.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted on November 18: "Just signed George Reddy ⁦@SandeepMadhav_ ⁩ for DADAS OF HYDERABAD ..After finishing rowdies of Vijaywada and factionists in rayalaseema, am making a film on the DADA's of the 80's in Hyderabad ..Story is based on a real life character my inspiration for character of SHIVA."

RGV's pending projects

It should be mentioned, Ram Gopal Varma has already announced around 10 projects including some web series, but he has not revealed an update about any of these projects, which has disappointed some of his fans. A fan named Anil K (@anilreddy12001) replied, "Instead of just giving teasers and posters of your "mega-projects" like nuclear, biopics on sashikala, kcr, etc, try to bring at least one promising project to screens."

Ram Gopal Varma, who is known as a maverick filmmaker, has churned out some cult movies in the past. But in recent year, he has been doing some average movies, which have disappointed his fans. His announcement about Enter The Girl Dragon has really impressed all those upset fans, who can't wait to watch this movie in the cinema halls.

RGV's fans excitement over Enter The Girl Dragon

️ eing ️ ptimistic @MaruthiChikka

How.. I say How!?! Do this sort of movies which prove your calibre & of which you're capable of. Unnecessarily wasting time on making movies on/for regional political leaders!! Good Luck!!

Sanath Kumar @SanathVIEW

Sir do this film like the enter the dragon by putting good martial arts techniques in that film....i knew u tried to become a #BruceLee....but we'll practice martial arts after watching ur enter the dragon sir all the best sir

Khan Mahfooz Nisar @mahfooznisar

My best wishes are with this Indo-Chiima venture. I too have an idea of Indo-Chima-U.S.A. script about busting drug cartel based at Burma.

Ambarish Purohit @ChuriChikanna

All the best. May it surpass the cult of satya and Shiva...may it be the next cult ETGD.

Navin Khaware @navinkhaware