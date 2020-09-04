Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who recently announced to make a movie on Arnab Goswami, has attacked Republic and Arnab, saying that they made maximum money out of Sushanth Singh Rajput's death.

It is known that Republic has been constantly covering Sushanth Singh Rajput's case ever since his death. Of late, the TV news channel targeted his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and made several charges against the actress. A US media company ran a campaign through its billboards demanding justice in the death case. But the company has now decided to take down their billboards.

Sushanth's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared the screenshot of the company's mail and captioned it with, "It seems the paid PR has it's reach everywhere. Hollywood Billboard company reached out telling they will not keep the Billboard any longer! The wordings on the billboard only demanded fair trial and justice! #Report4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajputt #Warriors4SSR."

The Billboard had the name of Republic News India, Mississippi, USA. After seeing a report about this, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "Things are finally getting fairer and sane ...Sushant Singh Rajput billboards removed in US for 'smear campaign' against Rhea Chakraborty - Hindustan Times."

Some female celebs have extended support Rhea Chakraborty and condemned the media trial. Talking about them, RGV tweeted, "The Guts to stand up to the MadMediaDogs in support of a fair trial for @tweet2rhea has been so far shown only by @taapsee @vidya_balan @shibanidandekar @ReallySwara @LakshmiManchu and this proves that Bollywood WOMEN have more BALLS than BOLLYWOOD men."

Ram Gopal Varma went on to mock Republic and its chief Arnab Goswami, saying that there are still doubts about Rhea getting from Sushanth, but the TV channel has made the most out his case. RGV tweeted, "Many doubt how much money @Tweet2Rhea made, but nobody will doubt that MAXIMUM MONEY MADE OUT OF SUSHANT'S DEATH WAS AND IS BEING MADE BY REPUBLIC AND ARNAB."

Well-known advocate Mahesh Jethmalani condemned the Bollywood celebs for their silence, as he tweeted, "A Bollywood actress makes a serious charge claiming personal knowledge on a TV channel with a large viewership that 99% of Bollywood consumes narcotic drugs. Not one person from that industry contradicts her. What inference is the public to draw from this deafening silence?"

Ram Gopal Varma has been urging celebs to raise their voice against the media trial for some time. Responding to Mahesh Jethmalani, the director wrote, Though I belong to the same fraternity, I am as baffled as u ..And their silence also extends to them being called rapists, killers, mafia etc etc."

It seems the paid PR has it's reach everywhere. Hollywood Billboard company reached out telling they will not keep the Billboard any longer! The wordings on the billboard only demanded fair trial and justice! #Report4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajputt #Warriors4SSR pic.twitter.com/YrMrLH3eIX — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 3, 2020