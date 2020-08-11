Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has announced the release date of Apsara Rani's upcoming movie Thriller. It will hit the OTT platforms on August 14, a day before the Independence Day.

While most of the filmmaker took a long break, Ram Gopal Varma has been announcing back-to-back films during the tough times of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Thriller starring young actors Apsara Rani and Rock Kacchi is one of series of his projects and RGV announced it on July 6. He also released several stills from the movie in the later days.

With Thriller nearing the completion of its production, Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter account on August 10 to announce its release date. The director revealed that the movie will release on RGV World Theatre and Shreyas ET app on August 14 and pay per view will be Rs 200 in India $9.99 in foreign countries.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted a sensuous poster of the movie Thriller featuring Apsara Rani and Rock Kacchi and captioned it with, "THRILLER film starring @apsara_rani_ releasing AUGUST 14th 9 PM in http://rgvworldtheatre.com and http://ShreyasET.com at 200/- per view and overseas 9.99 USD."

RGV set to release 'Thriller' in 11 Indian languages

Ram Gopal Varma is set to achieve another new feat, as he is releasing Thriller in 11 Indian languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri, Marathi, Gujarati and Punjabi. Many in the film industry, who are yet to start their film production due to COVID-19, are wondering over how the director is able to dub it so many languages in such a short span of time.

Apsara Rani, who is from Orissa, was born and brought up in the hills of Dehradun. She presently lives in Hyderabad. She is an excellent dancer and she is making her acting debut with the film Thriller. After its release, she will be seen next in RGV's forthcoming film titled Dangerous, which will be India's first lesbian crime action movie. It will mark the debut of another budding actress named Naina Ganguly.

Dangerous is a crime drama, which deals with a highly tragic and extremely intense love story. Ram Gopal Varma tweeted on August 9, "⁦in DANGEROUS my intention is to depict a love story between 2 women with as much respect and dignity as between a man and a woman like what the posters suggest. Incidentally, they have been designed by the highly talented ⁦@CreativePsychoo⁩."