The makers of Ram Charan's 12th movie, tentatively known as RC 12, have revealed it has been titled Vinaya Vidheya Rama. They have released its first look poster, which is taking the social media by the storm.

Ram Charan started shooting for RC 12 soon after the release of Rangasthalam, but the producers kept its title, first look and teaser under the wraps for over seven months, making the fans of mega family wait desperately for it. The fans had urged the makers to release the name of the next project on several occasions.

DVV Danayya, who is bankrolling RC 12 under DVV Entertainment, announced that its first look will be revealed on November 6, while teaser hits the net three days later. He tweeted on November 5, "The Wait is OVER... #RC12FirstLookTomorrow at 1 PM... Teaser on 9th November at 10:25 AM... #RamCharan @Advani_Kiara @vivekoberoi A Rockstar @ThisisDSP Musical A Boyapati Sreenu Film. #RC12"

AS promised, producer DVV Danayya took to the Twitter handle of DVV Entertainment at 1.00 pm to release the first look of RC 12. Besides sharing the poster, he tweeted, "VINAYA VIDHEYA RAMA.... వస్తున్నాడు... దీపావళి శుభాకాంక్షలు... సంక్రాంతి కి కలుద్దాం.. #VinayaVidheyaRama #VinayaVidheyaRama1stLook #RamCharan @Advani_Kiara @vivekoberoi A Rockstar @ThisisDSP Musical A Boyapati Sreenu Film."

The first look of Vinaya Vidheya Rama features Ram Charan in mass avatar, which has a struck a chord with the film goers, who are now busy circulating on the social media. Minutes after it hit the internet, the poster went viral on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and started trending on top everywhere. Here are some viewers' comment on its first look.

GUN + KATTHI denamma marana mass e sari theaters daddarilli povali #RC12FirstLookDay

#VinayaVidheyaRama Finally Most Awaited First Look Released #VinayaVidheyaRama1stLook A Mass Film Loading The Way !!! Thanks @DVVMovies sir !!! Waiting for Teaser !!!

