Producer DVV Danayya has finally announced the release date of the first look and teaser of director Boyapati Srinu's upcoming movie tentatively titled RC 12 starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.

RC 12, which happens to be the 12th movie of mega power star Ram Charan, is one of the most-awaited Telugu movies and the filmgoers are eagerly waiting to see the promos.

The film is scheduled for release during Sankranti 2019 and the movie is nearing the completion of its production. But the makers have kept everything including its title, first look and teaser under wraps.

Finally, DVV Danayya took to the Twitter page of his banner to announce the release date of RC 12 first look and teaser. The boss of DVV Entertainment tweeted, "The Wait is OVER... #RC12FirstLookTomorrow at 1 PM... Teaser on 9th November at 10:25 AM... #RamCharan @Advani_Kiara @vivekoberoi A Rockstar @ThisisDSP Musical A Boyapati Sreenu Film. #RC12."

It rumoured recently that the shooting of RC 12 was delayed due to some reason and it may force the makers to postpone its release date. Slamming the reports, DVV Entertainment tweeted on October 30, "Contrary to some rumors which are being circulated, #RC12 is on schedule to release for Sankranthi 2019. We will announce the first look details very soon."

Vivek Oberoi, who is playing Antegonist in RC 12, confirmed on November 3 that it was his last day sets of the film. In his tweet, the Bollywood actor said that it was epic experience and he loved every moment. He thanked Ram Charan for his love, respect and hospitality. "You have all the great qualities of your legendary father! #RC12," he wrote.