Superstar Ram Charan is least bothered about the embarrassing defeat of his uncle, star Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, as he thanked the supporters.

Jana Sena Party contested in 140 out of 175 Assembly constituencies but has won just one seat. Pawan Kalyan contested from two constituencies - Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram, but was defeated in both the seats. He also fielded candidates including his brother Nagendra Babu in some Lok Sabha constituencies across Andhra Pradesh, but could not win even a single seat.

A lot has been spoken and written about JSP's poor performance, but Pawan Kalyan has been silent. His nephew Ram Charan wrote on Facebook, "Great Leaders don't set out to be a leader, they set out to make a difference!! It's never about the ROLE It's all about the GOAL!!! I Thank each of our supporters for your unconditional service towards Pawan Kalyan garu and Jana Sena Party #APElections2019"

Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi had launched his own political outfit called Praja Rajyam party in 2007. This party had contested the general elections in 2009 and won 18 assembly seats. Pawan Kalyan had heavily campaigned for this party during those days and his participation had made a huge difference for it.

Now, everyone is comparing the results of the Jana Sena Party with Praja Rajyam party and trying to figure out the reason for its embarrassing loss in the 2019 elections. Chiranjeevi's party had polled 18 percent votes, whereas Jana Sena Party has registered 7.03 percent. What is interesting about it is that Pawan Kalyan has managed this number without the support of Chiranjeevi.

During the campaign, Pawan Kalyan had been struggling to give time to every candidate of his party. His party workers had requested him to bring in Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and other members of the family. But they had distanced themselves from the campaigning of the Jana Sena Party. If Chiranjeevi had extended his support, it would have really made a huge difference for the star.