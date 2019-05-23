Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP is leading the race as rhe counting of votes for Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections 2019 began. Nara Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, the ruling party, is trailing along with Jana Sena Party and the BJP.

Party Leading Win TDP 25 NA YCP 110 NA JSP 02 NA Others 00 NA Total 137/175 NA

9.50 am: YSRCP condidate is leading ahead of Nara Lokesh by 790 votes in Mangalagiri constituency.

9.40 am: Around half a dozen TDP ministers are trailing in Andhra Pradesh. Nandamuri Balakrish is trailing in Hindupur, while Nara Chandrababu lags behind with 67 votes in Kuppam. Former IAS officer Chandramouli is in the lead.

Andhra Pradesh had polling for both Assembly and Lok Sabha on April 11 in the first phase of elections. The state had 319 candidates contesting Lok Sabha election and 2,118 candidates contesting Assembly polls. It recorded 79.88 per cent voter turnout, which is 1.92 per cent higher than 2014 elections. Out of 3.93 crore people, 3.13 crore cast their votes.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lead by incumbent Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has locked in a direct fight and Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party (YCP). Jana Sena Party of actor Pawan Kalyan has made its debut in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Left parties. The counting of votes is taking place today and YCP is leading the race, beating BJP and JSP.