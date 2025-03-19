In an emotional flashback, we turn back the clock to the times when Telugu superstar Ram Charan talked about why he did not want his daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, to pursue his line of work and become part of the film fraternity.

Though he is part of a legendary family of Tollywood, taking Megastar Chiranjeevi's legacy forward, Ram Charan has a surprising reason for keeping his little princess out of the glamour and glitz of the showbiz world.

Ram Charan, one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema, is from the iconic Konidela family that has given the industry legends like Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun.

However, when it comes to his daughter Klin Kaara, the RRR actor has something else in mind.

During an interview with Times of India, Ram Charan revealed, "I think if she experiments with her mother's side, it will be good because we have so many actors on my side we are so confused with so many releases in a year, and we are all competing with each other for release dates. Now, I don't want to compete with my daughter in this space."

This candid revelation shows Ram Charan's fatherly tendencies. He does not want his daughter to face the brutal competition and problems that come with working in the film world. Instead, he hopes she finds her mother Upasana Konidela's business background.

The Konidela Heritage vs. the Business Arena

While Ram Charan's family is as tied to Tollywood royalty as one can be, his wife Upasana is from a business family and herself an entrepreneur who has made her mark.

Ram Charan seems to think that Klin Kaara might find more stability in the corporate world rather than the capricious corporate of movies.

This is also a testament to Ram Charan's understanding of the fights and stress of stardom.

Even though he has been successful, he doesn't want his daughter to go through the same struggle for release dates, box office, and public opinion.

Ram Charan on being a dad

From the time his daughter was born on 20th June 2023, Ram Charan embraced fatherhood.

In a conversation with Times of India during an interview, Upasana discussed Ram Charan turning into a wonderful dad.

In her opinion, "His caring concern and enthusiastic contribution to the upbringing of Klin Kaara has enriched this phase too. Even her feeding habit is similar to Mr. C. She's a true Konidela."

Ram Charan himself revealed that he prides himself on feeding Klin Kaara and even prides himself on possessing a "superpower" in getting her to finish meals.

He jokingly, "I feed Klin at least twice a day; I love doing that. I read books with her, too. Upasana is an excellent mom, but at the time of feeding her, nobody can surpass me, I can get her to finish the entire bowl of food; I have some kind of superpower in this area".

Ram Charan's decision to protect Klin Kaara from the world of cinema is not one of dodging competition—it's about allowing her to make her own choices.

Whether she ends up becoming an entrepreneur like her mom or pursues something entirely different, Ram Charan and Upasana seem to be bringing her up with an even-handed and encouraging background.

This new addition has also spurred conversation about the challenges of a film background and expectation to match a legacy.

Ram Charan's stand-in fathering is authentic and worthy, showing that even stars care more about the happiness of their children than about themselves.

His upcoming movie RC16 is all set to hit the theaters in 2025.