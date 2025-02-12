Telugu star Chiranjeevi is a loving grandfather to Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's daughter, Klin Kaara. The family frequently shares glimpses of their outings and heartfelt moments on social media.

However, Chiranjeevi recently faced backlash for his remark about wanting a grandson. At the Brahma Anandam pre-release event, the megastar shared his wish for Ram Charan to have a son to continue their family legacy.

Dear Chiranjeevi garu,



I have respect for you as an actor. However, I would appreciate some clarification on your recent statement.



It came across as misogynistic and seemed to imply that a legacy can only be carried forward by a male child or men. Did you truly mean to suggest… pic.twitter.com/2ylwxsSXut — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) February 12, 2025

He said, "When I'm at home, it doesn't feel like I'm surrounded by my granddaughters; it feels like I'm a ladies' hostel warden, surrounded by women all around. I keep wishing and telling Charan, 'At least this time, have a boy so that our legacy continues,' but his daughter is the apple of his eye... I'm scared that he might have another girl."

Chiranjeevi's remark didn't sit well with fans, who slammed him for his outdated mindset.

One user wrote, "Chiranjeevi is scared that his son, Ram Charan, might have another daughter. In 2025, the obsession with a male heir continues. Disappointing but not surprising. PS - I have a girl, and I've heard from hundreds of people telling me to have a boy next. It feels horrible when people expect us to control something we can't."

Another user commented, "Dear Chiranjeevi Garu, I respect you as an actor, but I'd appreciate some clarification on your statement. It came across as misogynistic, implying that only a male child can carry forward a legacy. Did you truly mean to suggest this? Are you uncomfortable with the idea of your son and daughter-in-law having another girl? Or was it just a remark made in jest?"

Chiranjeevi often shares granddaughter Klin Kaara's pics

In 2023, Chiranjeevi announced the birth of his granddaughter, Klin Kaara. In a tweet, he wrote, "And the baby's name is 'Klin Kaara Konidela,' taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam. The name 'Klin Kaara' signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening! We are all sure that the little one, our Little Princess, will imbibe these qualities into her personality as she grows up."

Work Front

Chiranjeevi was last seen in Waltair Veerayya and Bhola Shankar in 2023. He will next star in Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta, and has also signed a film with director Srikanth Odela.

Ram Charan last appeared in Game Changer.