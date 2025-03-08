On International Women's Day, Upasana Kamineni Konidela urges women to be financially independent

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Apollo Hospitals Vice Chairperson and the wife of well-known star Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, has urged women to be financially independent, pointing out that a woman's independence wasn't just about money and that it was as much about her dignity, well-being, and a better future as well.

In a video clip that she shared on her X timeline, Upasana said, "What if you never had to ask for money? What if your choices were truly yours? Financial independence isn't just about earning. It's about having control over your life, your dreams and your future."

She then went on to raise some important questions, that were bound to make women think about being financially independent.

She said, "Financial independence means having a steady income, making your own financial decisions, saving and investing wisely and securing your future without on relying on anyone else."

Claiming that when women are financially independent, they take better care of their health, their families and their dreams, Upasana asked women, "If you had financial independence, how different would your marriage be? What would you have done differently for your parents or children? What dreams have you set aside because of financial dependence? What's stopping you from taking control of your finances?"

Providing clarity to the ideology, Upasana highlighted that financial independence was a collective narrative of having an earning capability, understanding savings, budgeting, investments, having the ability to make free financial choices, build assets, emergency funds/security, and plan for retirement, healthcare, and unexpected expenses.

Upasana, who has often spoken about empowering women, and who has lent extensive support for their betterment, concluded the video, saying, "This Women's Day, take a step toward your freedom—because independence isn't just about money. It's about dignity, well-being, and a better future."

(With inputs from IANS)