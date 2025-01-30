When the news of Kiara Advani being a part of Shankar's 'Game Changer' first came to light, there was a lot of excitement among fans and followers to see the actress star opposite Ram Charan. Kiara's fans were anticipating her to have a rather important role in the film but several critics mentioned that the actress had a "flower pot" role in the movie. The film received mixed reviews and did not fare well at the box office. A new song from the film dropped earlier this week and netizens cannot help but mock it.

Kiara has been receiving a lot of criticism for her performance in the song 'Jaragandi'. The teaser of the song had come out way ahead of the release of the film and back then netizens were completely floored by the kind of chemistry that Ram Charan and Kiara shared in the song- netizens were under the impression that the song was going to be a blockbuster hit but alas that did not prove out to be true!

A discourse was started on Reddit and fans could not help but share their disappointment over Kiara's performance in the song. Netizens questioned the need for Kiara to have done this song and also mocked her dance moves and her facial expressions.

A comment on the thread read, "Kiara what are you doing girl? Itni bhi kya majboori thi?" while another wrote, "She looks ridiculous. Why did they give her those awful outfits and hairstyles." A Reddit user questioned, "Wtf happened to Kiara?" and another wrote, "What the hell is that hair? What the hell is that dress? What the hell are those dance moves? What the hell is that background?" There was another comment that dissed Kiara's PR, it read, "lol Kiara's!!! PR much? If anyone's it's Shankar's or maybe Ram Charan's but I'm hearing even he doesn't want to claim it given the cringe story and horrible performance at box office."

In terms of work, Kiara has a lot happening and working out in her favour, the actress will next be seen in Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' and will also be starring opposite Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2.