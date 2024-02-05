Days after Chiranjeevi received the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award, a grand celebration unfolded at the outskirts of Hyderabad, hosted by his son, actor Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law Upasana. The star-studded affair welcomed family and friends from the film industry, including CM Revanth Reddy, Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Brahamanandam, Thabitha Bandreddi, Suresh Babu, Mythri Naveen, and Dil Raju. The guest list extended to include Niharika, Varun Tej, Allu Aravind, Sharwanand, Shankar, Sai Dharam Tej, and Vamshi Paidipally.

Chiranjeevi, adorned in a dark blue shirt, denims, and shoes, graced the occasion with his presence. Ram Charan sported an embroidered black shirt and matching pants, while Upasana donned a black and white top with trousers. Social media buzzed with shared videos and pictures capturing moments from the star-studded celebration.

Meanwhile, Upasana, taking to Instagram, shared a photo featuring Chiranjeevi alongside his wife Surekha, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, and Upasana's mother Sobha Kamminenu. Another picture showcased Revanth Reddy presenting a flower bouquet to Chiranjeevi, with Ram Charan, Surekha, and Upasana standing by.

Sharing these pics in her Instagram post, Upasana wrote, "An unforgettable evening to celebrate Mamaya's Padma Vibhushan Award hosted by Mom & Dad. It was an honor to have the dynamic presence of our esteemed Chief Minister at home." The event not only marked the acknowledgment of Chiranjeevi's remarkable achievement but also brought together a blend of joy, family, and the film industry's friendship in a memorable celebration.

More about Chiranjeevi

In 2006, Chiranjeevi received the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, in recognition of his significant contributions to Indian cinema. He also earned the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award, the highest film honor in Andhra Pradesh, three Nandi Awards, and nine Filmfare Awards South, including a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Chiranjeevi's Work front

Chiranjeevi, after his recent appearance in Bholaa Shankar, a Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vedalam, is gearing up for his next project, Vishwambhara. The film is set to be directed by Vasshista Mallidi and is produced by UV Creations. Chiranjeevi is expected to commence shooting for this venture shortly. The movie is slated for a theatrical release during Sankranti in 2025, adding to the excitement of the festive season.