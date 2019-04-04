Mega power star Ram Charan has finally broken his silence and spoken about Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party. He not only praised the manifesto of the party but also urged his fans to vote for glass symbol in the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Having floated the Jana Sena Party in 2014, Pawan Kalyan has single-handedly been campaigning and creating awareness about his party and its agendas among the masses. All the members from the mega family except Naga Babu, who recently joined his party, have come forward to support the power star. Hence, the family is facing a lot of criticism from its fans and the media.

Ram Charan, who is very close to his uncle Pawan Kalyan, has finally come forward to extend his support to Jana Sena Party. He took to his Facebook account and wrote, "Excellent manifesto giving priority to all sectors of the society. A new wave in politics. Congrats Kalyan Babai and best wishes to all the candidates of JanaSena Party!! #VoteForGlass #JANASENARevolution2019."

The reason for Ram Charan not commenting on Jana Sena is that he was shooting for SS Rajamouli's RRR. He has taken a break from work for three weeks after he suffered an injury on Wednesday. He wrote, "#RRR schedule has been going great. Unfortunately, I injured my ankle while working out. I'm doing ok. Doctors have advised me to take rest for a while. Will be back in action in 3 weeks!!"

It is said that Pawan Kalyan is not able to campaign for all the MLA and MP candidates of Jana Sena Party. His party men have been urging him to take the support of his family members like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. With Cherry taking a break from his film activities, it should be seen whether he would campaign for his uncle's party.

However, Ram Charan's last outing Rangasthalam was released on March 30, 2018, and has become the blockbuster success of the year. The actor was thrilled to celebrate is the first anniversary. He shared a video and wrote, "Already 1 year! Still seems so recent! #Rangasthalam!! Sukumar, Randy, Devi, Ramakrishna, Samantha, Aadhi, Anasuya, Mythri Movie Makers - Memories & Relationships that will last forever!!"