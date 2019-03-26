Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and other members of the mega family have stayed away from campaigning for power star Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party in the impending Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

It is known that Chiranjeevi had floated his own political outfit called Praja Rajyam party in 2007. Along with his brother Chiru, Pawan Kalyan had toured the united Andhra Pradesh and campaigned for his party. But the mega brothers failed to bring the party to power and later, the party was merged with Congress. The power star, who was not happy with the decision, kept himself away from the mega family.

Pawan Kalyan floated a new political outfit called Jana Sena Party in 2014. Instead of contesting, the power star went on to extend his party support to the TDP and BJP in the previous elections and was helpful in bringing both parties to power in both the state and centre. However, all these developments did not go down well with the mega family, which stayed away from the events and activities of the party.

Over the years, Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi sorted out their differences and appeared together on some events. The megastar and his other family members were expected to campaign for the power star's party. But they have stayed away from the party, while the Agnyaathavaasi star toured the state all alone for a year and a half.

Chiranjeevi's other brother Nagababu recently joined Jana Sena Party and is contesting as MP candidate from Narsapur constituency. On the other hand, mega fans expected the megastar to support of Pawan Kalyan but decided to let his brother canvass alone. Chiranjeevi was in an awkward moment when the angry fans of his brother mobbed him during a recent public appearance.

Mega fans gathered around Chiranjeevi during a public appearance and forcibly made him shout the slogan - 'Jai Jana Sena'. After this awkward situation, Chiru is said to have decided to avoid public meetings and media appearances until elections are concluded in the state.

Mega power star Ram Charan, who is fond of his uncle very much, has stayed away from the election campaign for the Jana Sena Party. The mega family has nearly ten film heroes and hardly anyone of them is coming forward to support the actor. Even Varun Tej is not helping his father Naga Babu win MP seat.

However, Andhra Pradesh, which goes for its assembly polls on April 11, is set to witness a triangular battle among three parties – TDP, YCP and JSP. Jagan Mohan Reddy has put out a tough fight for incumbent Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Pawan Kalyan knows that he can not win this tough fight, but he hopes to be a game changer like JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy in Karnataka.