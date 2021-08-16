Telugu actor Jr NTR is all set to host the Telugu edition of the popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', called 'Evaro Melo Koteeshwarulu' (EMK) in Telugu soon with his co-star in RRR, actor Ram Charan being the first guest to kick it off on August 22.

The teaser of the show, released on Sunday, showed Ram Charan taking to Twitter to share it. "My brother @tarak9999, loved being your guest for #EMK! Hope you all have as much fun watching it as we did shooting!" Ram Charan tweeted.

Known as Tarak, Jr NTR, had hosted the Telugu version of Bigg Boss earlier and is a familiar face in Telugu film and TV shows. The first episode of 'Evaro Melo Koteshwarulu' featuring Ram Charan is slated to go on air on August 22 on Gemini TV.

On Sunday, Jr NTR also shared a glimpse of the first episode, featuring him and Ram Charan as the first guest of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. The promo shows a glimpse into the kind of bond the two actors share with each other.

There is a certain ease between Ram and Tarak, which sure promises a great camaraderie on the show and even in the SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR, which is slated to release later this year. "One cannot miss the fist bumps, the pulling of each other's leg and of course, the rapport between the two actors," said the promo by the show producers.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan are appearing together in S.S. Chandramouli's much-awaited period drama 'RRR', but on the sets of EMK, they were at their entertaining best, engaging in light-hearted banter, evoking laughter, one on the host seat and the other on the hot seat.