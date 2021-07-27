SS Rajamouli's directorial has got the best of the worlds, with the most talented musicians on board. MM Keeravani who has composed a number of chartbuster albums in Telugu is all set to electrify the audience with his upcoming songs and music in RRR.

Also, India's most popular music directors Anirudh Ravichander and Amit Trivedi join forces with MM Keeravani for RRR.

'Dosti' song from RRR

Amid high expectations around the movie RRR, the makers of RRR came up with a surprise announcement that the first single from SS Rajamouli's RRR is set to release on August 1. As per the update, MM Keeravani has brought Anirudh Ravichander and Amit Trivedi to collaborate for the music in RRR.

The 'Dosti' theme song is to be crooned by the five of most talented singers Vedhala Hema Chandra, Anirudh Ravichander, Amit Trivedi, Vijay Yesudas, and Yazin Nizar. The poster released by the makers features all the five singers sitting with MM Keeravani, having fun during the making of the song.

The song is all set to be out on 1st August on the occasion of Friendship Day, as the movie denotes a pure relationship between two friends Komaram Bheem and Alluri SitaRamaraju played by NTR and Ram Charan respectively.

Starring Ram Charan and NTR as the main leads, the movie is to star Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, and other actors in significant roles. Bankrolled under DVV Entertainments, the movie is readying for its huge release soon.