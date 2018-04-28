Ram Charan, Balakrishna, Allu Aravind and a host of other Tollywood celebs attended the wedding ceremony of Tejaswini, the daughter of director Boyapati Srinu's brother Boyapati Brahmananda Rao

Boyapati Brahmananda Rao's daughter Tejaswini tied the knot with Mithun Sharath at a grand wedding ceremony held in Hyderabad. Boyapati Srinu has worked with bigwigs from the Telugu film industry and he invited all those people to the marriage event of his brother's daughter.

Mega power star Ram Charan, Balakrishna, musician Devi Sri Prasad, producer Allu Arvind, DVV Danayya, BVSN Prasad, Sai Korrapati and director Bobby aka KS Ravindra and took some time off to attend this wedding. Boyapati Srinu was seen receiving all the guests from the film industry.

Boyapati Srinu has delivered several hit movies and his last venture Jaya Janaki Nayaka was a disaster at the box office. He is now set to direct Ram Charan in his upcoming movie, which is touted to be an action entertainer.

If we are to go by the latest reports, the shooting of this untitled film has already started and Ram Charan joined the film unit on April 21. A beautiful house set has been erected for this movie and the mega power star reportedly underwent a special makeover to achieve the ultra-modern look.

Kiara Advani is the female lead opposite Ram Charan in the film and it will be her second Telugu film after Bharat Ane Nenu. Producer DVV Danayya is bankrolling this movie under his banner of DVV Entertainments. Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi, Sneha and Aryan Rajesh will essay some key roles in it.