Director Ramesh Varma's Telugu movie Rakshasudu starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran has received positive reviews and good ratings from the audience.

Rakshasudu is a psychological thriller film, which is the official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan. Ram Kumar has penned the script based on the character of Alexander Spesivtsev. Satyanarayana Koneru has produced this flick under his banner A Studio. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.29 hours.

Rakshasudu movie story: It is about newly recruited sub-inspector Arun (Bellamkonda Sreenivas), who sets out in pursuit of a mysterious serial killer, who targets teen girls and murders them brutally. His hunt for the psychopath will come at a price, but nothing will stop him from ending the killer's vicious murder spree.

Rakshasudu movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audience's response.

KARTHIK @HeIsKARTHIK

#Rakshasudu - (3.25/5) Engaging Psycho Thriller Everything you see by frame to frame, whether the 1st half or else 2nd half says a word TERRIFIC. Tight packed Screenplay with BGM holds the nerve. All in all, the movie is a sureshot Commercial hit for Bellamkonda. Must Watch..!

Weekend Review @cinema_radar

#Rakshasudu Movie Review - Engaging Thriller @BSaiSreenivas is impressive , Racy Screenplay , Excellent Bgm , Plot , Interval block Predictable flashback , No Changes From Original #Rakshasudu is highly engaging thriller Must watch if you didn't watch Original - 3.5/5

Anil B @anilgoud960

Just now watched #Rakshasudu FANTASTIC THRILLLERRRRRRRRR..........WHAT A MOVIE... @BSaiSreenivas take a bow bro....BRILLIANT performance @anupamahere you were brilliant too....SURE SHOT BLOCKBUSTER

Movies Box Office @MovieBoxoffice5

#Rakshasudu Censor report 1st half Decent Good 2nd half Good hero acting BGM Excellent Good Film In recent @BSaiSreenivas Movies

Tight_Slapz➿ @Tight_Slapz

#Rakshasudu Review True to the remake. And YES a fantastic show from @BSaiSreenivas A brilliant thriller in recent times. Take a bow to the director.3.75/5

Pradyumna reddy @pradyumnavicky

#Rakshasudu from USA. #Rakshasudu Honest remake, Intense & Engaging screenplay. Perfect Edge of the seat Physchotic Thriller. Must watch in Theatre for #Ghibran's Background score Experience. Game changer for @BSaiSreenivas @anupamahere @AbhishekPicture @WeekendCinemaUS

Vamsi Shekar @UrsVamsiShekar

Early reports of #Rakshasudu: the film is engaging and gripping @BSaiSreenivas steals the show with his performance while the background music by @GhibranOfficial is thrilling Goosebumps guaranteed

Raghavendra @Raghavendrahere

Highly Gripping Pschyo Murder Mystery Suspense Thriller #Rakshasudu Releasing Today.

My Fav @BSaiSreenivas

❤ Anna .. Wish you All the Best for the Film to become Memorable Blockbuster in Your Carrer. Heay Meri Jaan @anupamahere for you too. Show time = Evening .

Mirchi9 @Mirchi9

Final Report: #Rakshasudu #Rakshasudu is a decent thriller, in the end. It is a ditto remake and carries the strengths as well as weaknesses of the original. Review shortly @Mirchi9 @BSaiSreenivas @vamsikaka @AbhishekPicture @WeekendCinemaUS

PaniPuri @THEPANIPURI

#Rakshasudu Review: Competent Pyscho Thriller Our Rating: 2.75/5 @BSaiSreenivas gave a decent performance Interesting Plot #RakshasuduReview

Vamsi Tummalachetty @vamsiTc

Disgustingly amazing and disturbing, definitely not for the squeamish!! Intense performance @saisreenivas @RajeevCo #Rakshasudu #not4daughterdads

TRU @TollyTRU

#Rakshasudu Good 1st half and Superb 2nd half, last 20 min excellent. Gripping thriller Superhit to blockbuster @BSaiSreenivas #Guna369 Regular Love and revenge drama, RX100 Shades Flop @ActorKartikeya

Rajesh Gayle @RajeshGayle2

@BSaiSreenivas Bhayya Hats Off Marvellous Acting ... @GhibranOfficial U Won't Speak Much Bhayya ... But, Yours BGM Speak More To TFI ... Congrats For #Rakshasudu Whole Team

Review @ReviewBond

#Rakshasudu is a frame to frame remake of #Ratsasan . It is more gripping and is a very good attempt. @BSaiSreenivas performed well. The bgm is excellent. You won't regret after watching this. Give it a try. #RakshasuduReview #Review

Thyview @Thyview